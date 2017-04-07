Tekno Shines At Corporate Elite Show

It was a day of glory for Nigerian singer and songwriter, Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, who was unveiled as brand ambassador of Pepsi, during the Corporate Elite Weekend Takeover concert sponsored by the soft drink brand in Lagos last weekend.

He joins Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid and Seyi Shay in the league of Pepsi music brand ambassadors.

Recall that the singer has a deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records.

For the young pop singer, it has been one success story after another since he started his career.

His songs; ‘Duro’ and ‘Pana’ have become hits in no time.

His deal with Columbia Records is said to be worth $4 million.

<<The nation>>