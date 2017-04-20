Tboss Speaks Up Concerning Jokes On Her Sexual Assault

Tboss, former housemate of Big Brother Naija 2017, has broken her silence concerning the controversy created by the jokes made about Kemen’s alleged sexual assault on her while in the reality show.

Recall that there have been controversies after popular comedian, AY and fellow comedienne, Helen Paul made comic comments of the sexual abuse on Tboss that led to kemen’s disqualification.

However, AY on wednesday apologised to Tboss for making jokes out of her sexual assault.

Tboss has, however, said that she will continue to speak up about the importance of consent and would henceforth not trivialize situations that normalize the unfortunate incidence.

She further appreciated her supporters who raised their voices in her defence.

This was stated in a video shared via her instagram handle @officialtboss_ on Thursday.

Her words in the video: “I am not unaware of all the people that raised their voices in my defence.

“I am extremely grateful to you all, I have realized that for the possible future I’ll always be in the eyes of the storm.

“I’m not oblivious to it all, words are powerful but actions speak louder.

“Over the next few weeks, I will align myself with other sources that promote approval.

“The way forward; I will no longer allow myself be kept in situations that normalize the unfortunate incident that happened to me on March 5 in the big brother house.

“Conversations will be held on importance of consent.”

<<Daily Post>>