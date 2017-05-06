Take Advantage Of Government Programmes, Ogun Commissioner Charges Community Leaders

Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun, has called on Obas, Chiefs and Community Leaders to take advantage of various programmes put in place by the government to improve their socio- economic well-being.

Adenmosun who gave the charge at a meeting with Baales and Chiefs in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, said they should be enlightened about programmes of government so as to take advantage of them.

The Commissioner while reiterating the State Government’s programmes that could be of great benefit to them, enjoined community leaders to support government in order to enjoy more dividend of democracy in their area.

‘’There is loan available at the Ministry of Agriculture for Farmers and there are forms for those interested in the school of Nursing which will be closing on June 30, 2017,’’ he added.

He stressed on the need for the town heads to extend hands of friendship to government officials posted to their communities so as to fast track development in their communities.

In his remarks, the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akamo, applauded the State government for being committed to the welfare of the people especially at the grassroots assuring that they would contribute their quota in the development of their communities.