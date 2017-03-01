Syria Opposition Calls For Russian Backing In Geneva

Syria’s main opposition group has urged Russia to put pressure on the government of President Bashar al-Assad to shore up faltering efforts to end the conflict.

The rebels’ comments on Monday at a fourth round of UN-backed talks in Geneva came as a ceasefire at home fell apart.

The High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition group at the UN-sponsored talks, said it expects to meet a Russian delegation on Tuesday in the Swiss city.

“We hope … that we will see real, positive and constructive support to the political process,” said lead opposition negotiator Nasr al-Hariri after holding talks with Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria.

“We hope … to see support [from Moscow] for the peace process which will ultimately lead to peace by putting pressure on the regime.”

‘Catastrophic humanitarian situation’

Hariri’s comments came on the heels of the opposition’s second meeting with de Mistura in Geneva.

“[Moscow] has tried to be neutral,” Hariri said. “The fact that it has recognised [moderate rebel factions] as a negotiating party is an indication of Russia’s openness and we are hopeful that tomorrow’s meeting is also a positive indication.”

He said the High Negotiations Committee had presented de Mistura with a proposed agenda and two memoranda of understanding that dealt with the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in opposition areas and ceasefire violations that have taken place since February 23, when the delegations arrived in Geneva.

Moscow, a central backer of the Assad government, has taken a lead role in the diplomatic process since its air force helped the Syrian army and its allied militias defeat rebels in Aleppo last year, dealing the opposition its biggest loss of the war.

On the heels of multilateral talks in Kazakhstan, the Geneva meetings mark the latest initiative to bring an end to a six-year war that has killed nearly half a million people and displaced more than half the country’s prewar population.

But a fragile ceasefire intended to facilitate the diplomatic process fell further apart over the weekend, as suicide attacks and air strikes threatened to derail the nascent talks.

<<Aljazeera>>