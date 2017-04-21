Suspended NIA DG Denies Crying

The suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke on Thursday denied media reports claiming that he cried when he visited the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to him, he was only concerned about avoiding the journalists on his way to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu reads: “Widespread reporting that Ambassador Ayo Oke of the National Intelligence Agency had cried are unfair and charitable.

“Witnesses to his visit to the Vice President and his own personal account, say that he arrived to a swarm of journalists which he wanted to avoid.

“He asked his driver to make a quick turn and instead, he headed to the Glass House, the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS. From there, he put a call to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and requested that he help to clear the journalists so that he can make a quiet entry to the VP’s office and that is what happened.

“In an SUV with darkened windows, no one could have seen an occupant crying,” Shehu stated.

<<The Nation>>