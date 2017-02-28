Surveyors Laud Amosun On Infrastructural Development

The Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers has commended the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his giant strides especially on infrastructural development that have dotted every nook and cranny of the State.

The National President of the Institute, Dr. Bolarinwa Patunola-Ajayi gave this commendation when he led other National and State Executive members of the body on a courtesy call to the Governor in his Office at Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, said infrastructure in the State has changed significantly from what it used to be in the past.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Patunola-Ajay, said they came to intimate the Governor about the Institution’s 4th quarterly National Council meeting for the year 2016/2017, to be held in Abeokuta between Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February, 2017, noting that the visit was a norm towards ensuring they involved the host Governor whenever the annual Council meeting came up.

Earlier, the Ogun State Chairman of the Institute, Mrs. Ibironke Alaba thanked the Governor for creating an enabling environment for their members to practice, advocating for continued patronage of their members by government.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs). Yetunde Onanuga while responding, thanked the Institution for identifying with his giant strides especially in the area of Infrastructural developments across the State, wishing them a successful outing.

The Governor promised that his administration would continue to partner with professional bodies to make the State a better place for all.