Sunshine Unveil Eguavoen, Shorunmu

former Super Eagles defender Augustine Eguavoen was on Tuesday unveiled as the new coach of   Sunshine Stars.

Eguavoen  was unveiled alongside his  former Eagles’ teammate   Ike Shorunmu, who is now  the Premier League outfit’s  goalkeeping coach.

The PUNCH exclusively reported earlier this month that the club were in talks with former Nigeria coach Eguavoen to replace coach Kayode Olujohungbe  at the Akure side.

Olujohungbe, who has been fired following the arrival of Eguavoen, came under intense pressure from the  Interim Management Committee of the club led by  Mr. Gbenga Elegbeleye  to win games following the team’s poor performances in the league. Sunshine are currently 18th in the 20-team league.

The  unveiling ceremony  was  held at the Ondo State Football Agency complex  in the presence of reporters, ODSFA management and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Elegbeleye said the committee was mandated by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to ensure that the  team were  not relegated.

He said the choice of the two former internationals was based on their wealth of experience.

Elegbeleye  said, “ The assignment is to save Sunshine Stars from relegation. I will implore our fans to be patient with the new coaches, I believe they will do the work for us, there is no sentiment  in the appointment of the coaches.

“There is no sentiment or politics in football, the governor has instructed us to look for good players to save Sunshine Stars from relegation.”

Eguavoen said, “We have been saddled with a huge responsibility. This is a huge task, I walked out on clubs that don’t do what they are supposed to do but I won’t walk out on   Sunshine Stars .

“It is necessary to bring in new players to fortify the team, we want support from our people and we will do our best for Sunshine Stars.”

 

