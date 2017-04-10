Stop Losing Corruption Cases, Buhari Tells EFCC, ICPC

President Muhammadu Buhari is not satisfied with the way some corruption-related cases are being handled by relevant government agencies since the inception of his administration, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.

The President, it was further learnt, had therefore directed the heads of the agencies to put their houses in order so that the ongoing anti-corruption war can be won by the Federal Government.

A top government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent on Saturday that Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had met on the development.

The source said having listened to the contribution of Osinbajo, Buhari directed the vice president to convey his displeasure to heads of the agencies.

According to the source, those who attended a meeting called by Osinbajo on Thursday included the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu; and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Ekpo Nta.

The official said Buhari’s position was informed by recent developments that saw some high-profile corruption cases struck out in court.

He cited the decision of Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to uphold the no case submission in the case against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife, Olabowale Ademola, and a lawyer, Joe Agi (SAN) as an example.

When asked whether the President gave any specific ultimatum to the heads of the agencies, the source said, “It was just a call on them to put their houses in order.”

On what the heads of agencies said, the source noted that there was a talk about possible judicial gang up but speakers did not dwell too much on it.

He added that the issue of special courts for corruption cases also came up at the meeting.

“In all, they promised to go back and do more work as directed by the President,” he added.

When contacted on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed that Osinbajo met with heads of the agencies.

He, however, refused to disclose the agenda of the meeting.

