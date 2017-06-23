Friday , 23 June 2017
Headlines
Home / Entertainment / Stop Glorifying ‘Yahoo’ Boys – Falz Begs Colleagues

Stop Glorifying ‘Yahoo’ Boys – Falz Begs Colleagues

June 23, 2017 in Entertainment Leave a comment

Famous Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, known by his stage name as Falz, trended on Twitter on Thursday after he called on fellow artistes to stop glorifying internet scammers and fraudsters.

In an interview with Hip TV, Falz asked entertainers to behave as role models.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said.

Falz noted that the effects of such songs were destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

<<Daily Post>>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


+ 9 = fourteen

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top