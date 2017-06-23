Stop Glorifying ‘Yahoo’ Boys – Falz Begs Colleagues

Famous Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, known by his stage name as Falz, trended on Twitter on Thursday after he called on fellow artistes to stop glorifying internet scammers and fraudsters.

In an interview with Hip TV, Falz asked entertainers to behave as role models.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said.

Falz noted that the effects of such songs were destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

<<Daily Post>>