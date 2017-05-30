Stock Exchange expels 67 stockbrokers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has expelled 67 stockbrokers from the stock market.

This regulatory action is aimed at weeding out unscrupulous and poorly capitalised stockbrokers.

A regulatory report obtained at the weekend indicated that the expulsion was the final phase of delisting of the stockbroking firms, after their dealing licenses were revoked by the Exchange.

A source at the Exchange said the expulsion followed recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee of the Council of the Exchange and the final approval of the National Council of the Exchange.

The latest expulsion brought the number of stockbroking firms that have so far this year been expelled from Exchange to 88 stockbroking firms.

Newsmen last April reported the expulsion of 21 stockbroking firms for infractions ranging from poor capitalisation to unauthorised sales of investors’shares.

With revocation of dealing licences and expulsion from the Exchange, the 67 stockbrokers will not be able to trade at the Exchange or function in any capacity as a stockbroking agent within the Nigerian capital market. Besides, all former top officials of the firms would have to go through special screening and approval before they could be employed by any other capital market operator.

The expulsion also implies that the expelled firms will not be able to act as stockbroking agent in other countries that have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with capital market authorities.

The authorities have standing bilateral agreements with several other jurisdictions, including Morocco, Angola, China, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

With the expulsion, investors who have their investment accounts with the expelled stockbrokers will be required to move their accounts to other functional stockbroking firms.

The expelled stockbrokers included ATIF Securities Limited, Abacus Securities Limited, ABC Securities Limited, Akitorch Securities Limited, All Wealth Securities Limited, Apex Securities Limited, Asset Plus Securities Limited, Associated Securities Limited, Avon Finance and Securities Limited, Beachgroove Securities & Investments Limited, Broadedge Securities Limited, Bullion Securities Limited, Cardinal Securities Limited, City Investment Management Limited, Comment Finance & Securities Limited, Corporate Trust Limited, Crown Merchant Securities Limited, Dalgo Investment & Trust Limited, Devcom Securities Limited, Devserv Finance & Securities Limited, EBN Securities Limited, Equity securities Limited, Farida Investment and Finance Limited, Gilts and Hedge Finance Limited, Global Investment & Sec Limited, Goldworth Securities Limited, Haggai Investment & Trust Limited, Halsec Finance Limited, HP Securities Limited, Investicon Nigeria Limited, Investment Resources Limited, Island Securities Limited and Jenkins Investments Limited.

Others included Kapital Securities Limited, Lozinger Securities Limited, M&M Securities Limited, M. J Securities & Investment Limited, Majestic Securities Limited, Matrix Capital Management Limited, MBA Securities Limited, MBCOM Securities Limited, Merchant Securities Limited, Metropolitan Trust Nigeria Limited, MMB Securities & Trust Limited, MMG Securities Limited, Nationwide Securities Limited, New Horizons Finance and Investment Limited, Nigbel Securities Limited, Omega Securities Limited, Omnisource International Limited, OpenGate Finance Company Limited, Pacific Securities Limited, Pamal Finance Limited, Peak Securities Limited, Prime Securities Limited, Prudent Stockbrokers Limited, Royal Securities Limited, Source Finance and Trust Company Limited, Supreme Finance & Investment Co. Limited, Synergy and Assets Trust Limited, Thomas Kinsley Securities Limited, Tradestamp Securities Limited, Trust Securities Limited, Unit Trust Securities Limited, Universal Securities Limited, Viva Securities Limited and Wintrust Limited.

Capital market authorities had earlier in the year expelled 21 stockbroking firms including Allbond Investment Limited, Consolidated Investment Limited, Dakal Services Limited, Emi Capital Resources Limited, First Equity Securities Ltd, Ideal Securities Limited, Maninvest Asset Management Plc, Metropolitan Trust Nigeria Limited, Omas Investment & Trust Company Limited, Pennisula Asset Management & Investment Company Limited, Prudential Securities Limited, Securities Trading & Investments Limited, Transglobe Investment & Finance Company Limited, Tropics Securities Limited, Wizetrade Capital & Asset Management Limited, WT Securities Limited, and Zuma Securities Limited.

<<The Nation>>