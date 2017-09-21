Stakeholders In Insurance Industry Charged On Sensitisation

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has charged stakeholders in the insurance industry to embark on radical sensitisation drive in order to move the industry forward.

Amosun gave the charge at the 2017 Insurance Professionals’ Forum of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), with the theme; “Solvency, Stability and Growth-Exploring Possibilities, ’’ held in Abeokuta.

The Governor called on the Institute to collaborate with government in the area of wealth creation and partner with relevant institutions for the betterment of the people.

He added that the Institute should embark on a critical re-appraisal of some contemporary issues in the practice of insurance business in accordance with the prevailing socio-economic realities of the nation.

Governor Amosun who assured that his administration would continue to put in place measures to ensure prudent management of resources to improve the lives of the people, pledged his readiness to always give a helping hand to the Institute to achieve set goals.

Earlier in her speech, the President of the Institute, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, commended the Governor Amosun – led administration for its prudence in resource management, saying insurance companies and practitioners should explore strategies that would boost and stabilise the industry even in the face of challenges.