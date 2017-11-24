Stadia In Ogun To Receive Face Lift – Amosun

In a bid towards developing sporting activities and attracting more youth participation in sports, four major stadia owned by the Ogun State Government will be upgraded to world class standard in the coming year.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun gave this assurance at the floor of the State House of Assembly while presenting the 2018 Appropriation Bill, said MKO Abiola International, Muda Lawal Stadia in Abeokuta, Gateway Stadium, Sagamu as well as Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, would be up graded.

“We will continue to nurture sporting development in the state and maintain an environment that supports and encourages competitive participation in sport, this will help us to discover and cultivate new talents in the state.’’

‘’We will upgrade Gateway stadium in Sagamu, MKO Abiola and Muda Lawal Stadium in Abeokuta as well as Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.’’ he disclosed.

He said the major international stadia in the State would receive government attention in the next fiscal year, adding that upgrading of the stadia would go a long way at developing and engaging the youths in building life skills and fostering unity across the State.