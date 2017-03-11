Stabilise Economy, Osinbajo Urges Stakeholders

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has urged stakeholders in the country to join hands with the government in promoting Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stabilise the economy, stressing that “Nigeria must grow what it eats and wear what it produces.”

The country, he said needed such a commitment as a driving force to stimulate the dream of realising a healthy economy for sustainable growth.

Prof Osinbajo who spoke while declaring open, a two-day nationwide MSMEs Clinic in Sokoto, Sokoto State capital, re-assured that the country would soon get out of recession in view of her abundant resources such as resources gypsum, potassium.

Osinbajo said: “There is no reason why this country should not be the most wealthiest country in the world. Being one of the cardinal points of the present administration, it is important to deepen all of our engagements into agriculture which is what the government is focusing on.’’

The Acting President also enjoined all federal agencies such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to partner with the small and medium business owners.

He said it was aimed at ensuring that those making local products get to the formal market.

“The small and medium business owners should partner with all the government agencies by registering their businesses, so as to get them to the formal market,” he said.

Sokoto State Governor Waziri Tambuwal who commended the Federal Government, said the MSMEs Clinic would galvanise the sector in the states.

’’This would improve the cardinal injection to the development of N2 billion MSME loan with the Bank of Industry,’’the governor said

<<PUNCH>>