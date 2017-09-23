SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Strike In Varsities

Three non-teaching unions of universities under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee have suspended their two weeks strike.

The unions – Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) – embarked on the strike to compel the government to implement agreements reached with them.

According to the unions, they will resume the strike, if the government fails to implement the agreements.

The unions began an indefinite strike on September 11, following the government’s failure to meet their 12-point demands, which include non-payment of earned academic allowances, shortfall in salaries of members, poor funding of universities, non-registration of Nigerian Universities Pensions Management Company and others.

Speaking at a news conference, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee and President of SSANU Comrade Samson Ugokwe directed members to go back to work with effect from Monday.

Ugokwe said: “The strike by the university-based non-teaching unions was indeed avoidable and would have been averted if government had done the needful. Arising from the series of deliberations and engagements, we have once again gone to the drawing board.

“We have consequently directed our members to resume work on Monday, September 25, 2017. In one month time, we shall be reviewing the level of compliance with the agreement and shall not hesitate to resume the strike action, if government reneges on the agreements reached or delays in any aspects.”

<<THE NATION>>