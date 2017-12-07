Sport Russia 2018 World Cup: Messi breaks silence on Argentina playing Nigeria in group D

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has broken silence on the World Cup draw which pitted Argentina and Nigeria in the same Group D.

Messi, who has faced Nigeria several times at youth and senior level, is wary of the Super Eagles, saying that they can score plenty of goals if they find their rhythm.

The Barcelona number ten was excused from November’s friendly between La Albiceleste and the Super Eagles, in his absence, the South Americans lost 4-2 despite leading by 2-0 at a point during the match.

Messi told TyC Sports on Wednesday: ”Nigeria are like that, they have two faces. If they have their day, they score four goals,

”They have very good players it was clear in the second half; but they also allow you to play, they leave gaps and many spaces are generated.

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel voted for Messi in the Best FIFA Football Awards Men’s Player of the Year.

”We played many times against each other, but never talked. Simply a greeting and respect forever,” added Lionel Messi.

Including the youth teams, Messi has been directly involved in 6 goals (4 goals, 2 assists) Argentina has scored against the Nigerian teams in five appearances.