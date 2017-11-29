Sport Arsenal vs Huddersfield: Wenger reveals Alex Iwobi has dead leg, will not

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger said that forward, Alex Iwobi, has a dead leg and will not feature in the game against Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium Wednesday night.

The Nigerian International had to be substituted in the 67th minute of Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Burnley two days back, and Wenger has revealed that the striker suffered a dead leg.

”From Sunday’s game, we had no Ozil. He is planned to train today and we will then make an assessment.

”There is no virus [like Walcott]. Iwobi got a dead leg and we don’t think he will be available. Santi Cazorla is of course still out,” Wenger told the national press in England, including the Mirror.

Iwobi has been involved in seven Premier League matches from a possible thirteen, and was a non-playing substitute against Leicester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Swansea City.

Arsenal is currently fourth on the English Premier League table with 25 points, ten more than Huddersfield Town from the same number of games.

<<Daily Post>>