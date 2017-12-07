South-west Govs Meet, Take Unanimous Position on Constitution Amendment

Governors of the South-west geopolitical zone in the country met in Ibadan wednesday where they reached a consensus on their stance regarding amendments to the constitution.

The meeting attended by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ayo Fayose (Ekiti); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) and Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, is coming on the heels of the recent dissemination of the amendments by the National Assembly to states Houses of Assembly.

About 21 issues considered by the governors were local government autonomy and joint allocation, immunity for legislature, inclusion of legislators in the council of states, power to override presidential assent on bills, power to de-register political parties, independent candidacy, electoral system, reduction of age for candidates to contest election and internal security.

Akeredolu who spoke after the meeting on said the governors had resolved to present a common position to state Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders to partake in the ratification of the amendments.

“There is move for amendment of constitution. We know as leaders of this zone what should be our interest. We want to present a common position and have our Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders who believe in us to come along with us on issues we have agreed that we believe are fundamental and common to our interest. The meeting went very well and we reached consensus on the issues discussed.

“We discussed very important issues that we are concerned about and we reached consensus on the issues discussed. We are one from Oduduwa, being brothers. We are finding solutions to matters we believe is of common interest to all of us,” Akeredolu said.

<<Thisday>>