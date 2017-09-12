South Korea Welcomes New UNSC Sanctions On North

South Korea has welcomed the UN Security Council’s move to impose new sanctions on its neighbour North Korea, describing it as a “strict warning from the international community”.

The country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that South Korea will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international community to ensure that the resolutions “are thoroughly implemented”.

“North Korea should accept the strict warning from the international community that continued provocations only deepen the diplomatic isolation and economic pressure,” the ministry said.

On Monday, the 15-member council – which does not include South Korea – adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing fresh punishing measures against North Korea following its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3.

The council voted 15-0 for a ban on textile exports and restrict shipments of oil products to North Korea.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, also welcomed the move, describing it as “a remarkably tough sanctions resolution”.

