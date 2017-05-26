South Africa Coach Picks Moses, Iheanacho, Iwobi As ‘Dangermen’

Newly appointed coach of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa says beating Nigeria in Uyo when they clash on the 10th of June in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers is possible.

The coach who realised a squad of 25 players for the tie insist he has a squad mixed with youth and experience who will be able to get a positive result against Nigeria.

” We are not scared of Nigeria, we just need to be at our best to stop them from causing us trouble. Everybody knows about the quality of Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi, they are by far the three men who can do damages for Nigeria “, Baxter said.

“We have also looked at aerial strength and tried to spread that well throughout the team; it means if we can have good preparation before we go, then we have a squad that is capable of giving Nigeria a good game.”

<<The Nation>>