SON To Destroy N400m Sub-Standard Tyres

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has an inventory of over N400million worth of substandard tyres awaiting destruction in its warehouses, the Director-General, Osita Anthony Aboloma, has said.

The SON chief said the destruction is to serve both as a deterrent and to also forestall a situation where such products, if left un-destroyed, could be recycled into the society, with its obvious and staggering implications

Aboloma, who delivered a goodwill message to Christians against the background of the Christmas and New Year festivities, bemoaned the fact that some motorists still take the condition of tyres with levity, added that this has resulted in a lot of avoidable road crashes leading to loss of lives and property.

The SON boss said his agency would continue to sensitise Nigerians on the propriety of double-checking the quality of products they buy, while at the same time sanctioning those behind such substandard products

Aboloma listed common problems associated with used tyres to include, outright substandard brands, expired tyres, stuffing at the point of shipping and haulage within the country, as well as inappropriate gauging.

“We know that these are issues that could actually be contained if people were a bit more sincere and careful, but experience has shown that there are many people, from manufacturers to importers and vulcaniers down to drivers who do not want to do the right thing; they would rather try to cut corners, and this is the result of some of these negative incidences on the road,” he said.

He said as the apex regulatory agency on standards, SON will continue its efforts at checkmating the manufacture, import or sale of substandard products.

“We have already spoken about our resolve to support small and medium enterprises in the county. This will become a reality when they are saved from unhealthy completion from imported substandard products, and also once they imbibe standardisation procedures specially tailored towards SMEs. It makes their products more reputable and reliable and increase demand of such products.”

Aboloma enjoined motorists to take additional precautions as they convey passengers to and fro their different destinations in the yuletide.

Aboloma said such precautions should begin with a thorough check on the status of their tyres as well as the air pressure.

Aboloma said the status of the vehicle tyres was a strong determinant of safety behind the wheels, saying that motorists should take this into consideration.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the SON in the discharge of its duties especially by volunteering information when and where necessary, adding that such information has been effective in detecting and arresting substandard products.

<<The Nation>>