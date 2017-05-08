SON Intercepts Goods Worth Over N100m, To Prosecute Offenders

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is to prosecute importers of falsely declared imported goods into the country.

The regulatory agency said it discovered that some unscrupulous business men with their foreign collaborators falsely declare their goods at the point of entry in order to surreptitiously bring in fake and substandard goods into the country and evade duties and also bring counterfeit and fake goods into the country.

SON, Head of Monitoring &Compliance, Mr. Bede Obayi who gave this hint at the weekend, revealed that Golden Ring Mega Biz Ventures had been in their monitoring radar for months and traced how the company had severally and falsely imported brake linings, soldering iron as well as refrigerators.

He said the refrigerators were unbranded but with provision to brand them with popular names when cleared from the ports. Other things found inside the 40 feet container refrigerators were LED products and television hangers valued at over N100million.

He regretted that some fraudulent importers are set to frustrate government’s programme on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, by importing just about anything even at the detriment of lives of the citizenry as clearing and other documentation times are shortened at the ports.

He warned importers of counterfeit goods into the country to abide by the laws of the land and warned that they will not hesitate to invoke SON Act 14,2015 to prosecute any importer who contravene the laws of the land.

Obayi said the agency also intercepted a counterfeit trailer load of cables imported by a Chinese lady and vowed that she will be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

<<THE NATION>>