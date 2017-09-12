Sokefun Cautions Developers Against Structural Breach

Ogun State government has advised developers across the State to obtain necessary documents before embarking on any structural development within the State.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs Ronke Sokefun gave this advice during a chat with newsmen at her office in Abeokuta, saying, the failure of developers to obtain building approval before embarking on building projects was responsible for most breaches in the State master plan ,

While emphasizing that due process must be adhered to in applying for building approvals, Sokefun said ‘’if necessary documents were obtained, developers would have known the status of the land they intend to develop. Some illegal structures have become havens for criminals and illicit activities forcing government to pull them down to ensure protection of lives and properties”.

Mrs Sokefun noted that the processing of building approvals take little time, encouraging developers to make available necessary documents to avoid delay in securing approval.

‘‘If all developers do the needful and follow due procedures to obtain the documents, demolition would be history since it does good to no one’’.