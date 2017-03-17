Six PDP Assembly Members Defect To APC In Kogi

Six Peoples Democratic party members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The defected lawmakers said they took the decision because of the factionlisation of the PDP both at the national and state levels.

The PDP has split into two with Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi leading each of the factions.

Reading the letter on the floor of the hallow chamber at exactly 12.30pm on Thursday, the Speaker, Ahmed Imam, said the defectors included John Abba (Ibaji); Adoke Bello (Adavi ); and Mathew Kolawole (Kabba Bunu).

Others are Ahmed Mohammed ( Ankpa 1); Victor Omofaye (Ijumu); and Kekere Abdulkareem representing Okehi State Constituency.

According to the letter signed by the six lawmakers, they explained that “instructively the existence of such divisive factions within the party for over 10 months have left us uncomfortable politically and subsequently rendered us ineffective to provide people-driven representation for our various constituents.”

Reacting to the defection, a PDP member representing Igalamela-Odolu Constituency, Friday Sani, said his party would declare the seats of the defectors vacant in line with the 1999 Constitution.