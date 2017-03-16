Shun Examination Malpractices, Cultism, Ogun Commissioner Charges Students

Students of higher institutions in Ogun State have been advised to shun examination malpractices, cultism and other social vices that could jeopardise their vision and academic pursuit in life.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, who gave the advice at the 11th Matriculation Ceremony of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Remo North East Local Council Development Area, said the students should use their time judiciously and engage in academic ventures that would be rewarding.

“I charge you to ensure that basic needs of your wards are met so that they are not unduly tempted and lured into social vices. Check on them even at unexpected time and don’t give up on your moral and spiritual lessons’’, Mujota said.

Mrs. Mujota assured the institution of government’s support at promoting high educational standard, adding that the upgrading of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic into Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and the establishment of Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia, attested to its determination to providing qualitative education in the State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Rector of the institution, Dr. Kolawole Oyeyinka, congratulated the new students, admonishing them to be studious and committed to achieving academic excellence to justify government’s huge investment in the education sector, particularly the ICT Polytechnics.