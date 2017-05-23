Shopping Malls: Ogun Promises Refund Of Application Fee To Non-Beneficiaries

Ogun State Government says it would refund application fee to traders who applied but could not secure allocation in the ultra modern shopping malls and lock up shops built in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Speaking on a radio programme in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, stated that government has concluded arrangement to build additional shopping malls and lock up shops at Lanfenwa and Panseke areas to address the shortage in the earlier allocation, adding that traders who could not wait for the completion and allocation of the malls should visit government secretariat with their bank tellers for the refund of their application fee.

“Basically, there are two things we are considering now, we still have additional 180 shops coming up at Omida, so additional 180 people are still going to get shops. The government has said that anybody that does not get a shop should be given their money because that money was actually paid into a special account, it did not go to the government revenue account, that is what the government has instructed.“ He said.

Arc. Adegbite who pointed out that government acted in accordance with information supplied on individual forms before the allocation process said, “ At the Omida Ultra modern market, we have 90 shops of which 30 shops are on the ground floor and 60 people must be upstairs there is no magic about it. We barely know who is who, some people came to my office with varying complaints like I can’t walk, I am 70 years why did you put me upstairs and so on. Your form does not say that you are 70 years and the next person is 30 years, everybody applied for a shop on a form and we allocated it in a fair manner.”