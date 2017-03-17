Senate Walks Out Customs Boss Over Improper Dressing

The Customs boss who came with Customs officers who all wore uniform, was asked to leave the chamber at12.40 pm. The lawmakers had insisted on Wednesday that Ali must appear before them, yesterday, unfailingly after he had submitted a letter to the office of Senate President Bukola Saraki to explain his inability to appear at the Wednesday’s plenary.

The senators, however, took a swipe at him, citing sections of the Customs and Excise Act to affirm the need for him to wear uniform. Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, who provided a detailed background to Ali’s invitation, said that the Act setting up the Customs Service provide that the Comptroller-General should wear uniform, even as he said that the motion leading to Ali’s invitation was moved by him, upon sighting the circular on old vehicles issued by the Customs.

Senator Na’Allah said that the issue would have been resolved peacefully but for the manner the CG reacted and claimed that he was not employed to wear uniform. Making reference to Section 7 (2) and Section 8 of the Customs and Excise Act, he insisted that the law requires the CG to wear uniform.

His words: “I crave your indulgence to try and put a recital with what I can best refer to as unnecessary. You will recall that I raised a motion on the floor of the Senate based on a circular issued or allegedly issued by the Comptroller General. The requirement was simple: you issued a circular in which we have a lot of calls from constituents entertaining anxiety as to what will happen to them. What we wanted, clearly, was in keeping with the terms and tradition of our democratic governance.

“We require that you come before the committee of the Senate to say this is how the circular is and this is how we intended to implement it. This would have given us the opportunity to allay the fears of our constituents. “Unfortunately, it was alleged that in reaction to that resolution, you allegedly made certain comments that appear to be derogatory to the institution of the Senate by saying the Senate has no business whether you wear the uniform or not. Now, the Senate is not privileged to see your letter of appointment but what is important is that you issued that circular in your capacity as the Comptroller General and at all material time you have answered and acted the office of the CG.

“Today, you are in this chamber because the Senate summoned the comptroller general of Customs and let me refer you to Section 7 (2) of the Customs and Excise Act. It reads: ‘Any proceeding for an offence under this law will be taken in the name of Comptroller General.’ The intendment of this is that it has given you legal power in your capacity as comptroller general. Then Section 8 of the same law says: ‘For the purpose of carrying out or enforcing the provisions of the customs and Excise law, all officers shall have the same powers, authorities, privileges as given by law to police officers…”

I want you to read the recital. “And under Section 10, it says: ‘Unlawful assumptions and character of an officer.’ Don’t forget it is referring to Comptroller General of Customs to which at all material time you have answered. It says ‘If for the purpose of telling admission to any building or either place or any ship or aircraft or vehicle or of procuring to be done of his own authority or for any other unlawful purpose. Any person not being an officer assumes the name, designation or character of an officer he fails in addition to any other punishment to which he may have being rendered himself liable to a fine of N1000.’

“The combined effect of this, the power to prosecute is entirely that of the executive and in this democracy it belongs to the President. But the constitution which we have made and enacted and given to us says the attorney general of the federation has that power but went ahead to say certain officers which include Comptroller General has that power and it is statutory power.