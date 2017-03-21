Senate Tasks Pinnick

The Senate has urged the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, to make the best use of his new position as an executive member of Confederation of African Football.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly urged Pinnick to make a positive impact while representing Nigeria in CAF.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Youths and Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, said this while fielding questions from reporters on the outcome of the CAF elections in which Mr. Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar emerged as the new President of CAF in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

Ogba stressed that the outcome of the election was a good for Nigeria, with the ouster of the former CAF President, Mr. Issa Hayatou.

The lawmaker alleged that Hayatou, throughout his 29 years of leading CAF, did not favour Nigeria both at the boardroom level and on the field of play.

He said, “For most of the 50 years of CAF existence as the administrator of football competitions among African countries, Nigeria has always been shut out of the boardroom politics, which is very critical to what takes place at field of play. But with Pinnick on board, Nigeria expects nothing but better representation with attendant developments like Nigerian referees being more involved in officiating CAF and FIFA matches.”

Ogba noted that Pinnick’s executive membership of CAF would aid Nigeria in qualifying for 2018 World Cup competition.

The lawmaker added that the National Assembly would hasten the passage of a bill seeking to give the NFF autonomy

<<punch>>