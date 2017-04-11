Senate Sends Bill To Ammend Electoral Act To Reps

THE Senate yesterday formally transmitted the amended Electoral Act Bill, 2017 to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

The bill, if eventually passed into law, will give lawful recognition for electronic voting and the usage of card reader in subsequent elections in Nigeria.

The usage of card reader was heavily criticised by some members of the House of Representatives who declared it an instrument of rigging. One of such proponents was the minority leader of the House, Leo Ogor, PDP, Isoko Federal Constituency, who felt the card reader was used to disenfranchise many Nigerians in the 2015 general elections.

In a chat with newsmen, Ogor had argued: “Even in the 2015 general election, the card reader failed to recognise the then number one citizen and the first lady when they went to cast their vote.

"To me, the card reader is a clear instrument of rigging; it should be jettisoned but electronic voting is a welcome development.'' Some other lawmakers had argued that electronic voting and the card reader were alien to Nigerians and would take them a longer period to adjust to it.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, dated April 10, the Senate stated that the amended version of the Electoral Act N0 6, 2010(Amendment) Bill,2017 was among the bills sent for concurrence.