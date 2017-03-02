Senate Seeks ‘Immediate Payment Of N2tr’ Owed Local Contractors

THE Senate yesterday resolved to ask the Federal Government to work out a framework for the immediate payment of N2 trillion owed local contractors.

The Senate said it was concerned that domestic debt as at June 30, 2016 was N10 trillion.

The resolution followed unanimous adoption of a motion titled: “The urgent need for the Federal Government to redeem local contractors’ debts” proposed by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) and five others.

Senator Tinubu, in her lead debate, said the economy was experiencing difficult times caused by a slump in oil prices, leading to a negative gross domestic product (GDP) in three consecutive quarters of 2016.

During the period, she said GDP shrank by 0.36 per cent in the first quarter, 2.06 per cent in the second quarter and 2.24 per cent in the third quarter.

She said as a result, there was an increase in the rate of unemployment and prices of goods.

The lawmaker noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) report on the Federal Government’s indebtedness to the local economy is having an effect in protracting the country’s economic situation.

Senate Tinubu said the Senate should be disturbed that further delay in servicing these debts might adversely affect business organisations.

She noted that the fact that many businesses were indebted to banks might subsequently affect financial organisations and businesses.

She referred to a publication, which claimed that banks are being owed over N465 billion by oil importers alone.

The lawmaker said she was also “disturbed because it is claimed that the mounting debts owed the banks is as a result of failure of the Federal Government to pay outstanding subsidy arrears before entering into the new oil pricing regime”.

She referred to a publication contained in The Nation of Wednesday, January 26, 2017, which put banks’ bad loan at N856.9 billion; with the upstream oil and gas, general commerce, manufacturing and power sectors accounting for a significant portion of the loan.

She expressed worry that this could spell doom for the banking and the financial services sector, if not urgently addressed.

The Lagos Central Senator said the inability to repay subsisting bank loans might affect the purchasing power of the petroleum marketers and lead to scarcity of petroleum products.

She was also concerned about the alleged “failure to pay debts owed to pharmaceutical companies and the impact this may have on the health sector”.

“This is contained in a publication by The Nation on Monday, February 6, 2017,” she said.

Senator Tinubu said she was disturbed that data released by the Debt Management Office put Nigeria’s domestic debt as at June 30, 2016 at over N10 trillion and local contractors debt estimated at N2 trillion.

She opined that settling the local debts would ensure that businesses stay afloat through increase in the circulation of money to end recession.

She noted that the Senate should be conscious and determined to ensure that Nigeria’s economy recover from recession and is nursed back to prosperity in the shortest possible time.

Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North), who seconded the motion, noted that the motion was aimed at boosting the country’s economy. He said it was obvious that if the contractors and oil marketers are paid, it would enable them to service their loans in banks and banks would in turn continue to be afloat.

Senator Magnus Abe (Rivers South East) noted that every Nigerian was concerned about the well-being of the economy.

He added that the last time some banks went under, families, companies and businesses suffered.

Abe said most companies were unable to service their loans because they owed huge sums of money.

The lawmaker urged government to roll out repayment plan to boost the confidence of contractors that their debts would be paid.

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) underscored the need to pay the contractors.

Sani noted that as chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, he had been inundated with calls by contractors who were owed huge sums of money.

He prayed the Senate to give the motion the teeth it deserved to ensure that the contractors were immediately paid.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who spoke after the motion had been adopted, described it as “a very important motion”.

Saraki noted that the inability of the government to pay contractors has serious impact on the country’s economy.

He urged government to fast-tract the bond it planned to raise to enable it pay the contractors.

The prayers to urge the Federal Government to appraise its indebtedness to the local contractors as well as to propose a framework/repayment plan for servicing of the debts as proposed by Senator Tinubu were unanimously adopted.

<<The Nation>>