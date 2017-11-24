Senate Rejects INEC REC Nominee for Zamfara, Confirms Lagos, Kebbi

The Senate thursday rejected the nominee of Zamfara State for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Ahmad Bello Mahmud.

It however confirmed the nominees from Lagos and Kebbi States; Rufus Akeju and Mr. Mahmud Isah.

The confirmations and rejection were based on the adoption of the recommendations of its committee on INEC.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, did not give any reasons for the rejection of the nominee from Zamfara.

Senator Tijjani Kaura (Zamfara APC) however said the nominee is not from Zamfara State, but from Sokoto State.

Kaura said it would be unfair to give the slot of the state to someone from another state.

<<Punch>>