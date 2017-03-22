Security Chiefs Brief Buhari In Aso Villa

Two security chiefs yesterday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situations in the country.

The security chiefs included the Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Tukur Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar.

The closed-door meeting was held in the President’s office.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Buratai said: “I visited the commander-in-chief to update him on the security situation that the army is involved and defending the territorial integrity of the country, the welfare of the troops and the state of our general administration.

<<The Nation>>