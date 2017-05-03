Screening Of Pensioners In Ogun To Commence Today

The Ogun State Bureau of State Pensions is embarking on physical verification exercise for all Pensioners in the State beginning from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

In a release signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau, Mr. Babatunde Agbaje, indicated that the exercise would take place at St. Sebastian Cathedral Hall, Ijebu-Ode, from Wednesday May 3 to Friday May 5,, 2017.

The release added that on Monday May 8, the exercise will take place at the Treasury Cash Office, Ibiade for pensioners in Ibiade and its environs.

Tuesday May 9 and Wednesday 10 has been slated for the screening of pensioners in Ijebu-Igbo axis at Treasury Cash Office, Ijebu-Igbo while the exercise for pensioners in Sagamu would take place at Treasury Cash Office on Thursday May 11 and 12, 2017.

According to the release, the Multipurpose Town Hall, Ayetoro would be the meeting point for pensioners in Ayetoro and its environs, while Treasury Cash Office, Ilaro had been slated for people in Ilaro on Tuesday May 16 and 17, 2017.

Pensioners in Ota are expected to undergo the exercise at the Treasury Cash Office, Ota on Thursday May 18 and 19 respectively just as the exercise would take place between Monday May 22 and Friday 26, 2017 at Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba for pensioners residing within Abeokuta axis.

The release therefore enjoined all pensioners in the State to come along with copies of their Authority Letters and two passport photographs for the physical verification and screening exercise on the slated dates.