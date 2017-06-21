School Feeding Vendors Charged On Quality Food

The Ogun State Government has charged all food vendors participating in the school feeding programme across the State to adhere strictly to the specified quality and quantity of food for the pupils in order to achieve the set objectives.

The State Programme Manager, Mrs. Tinuola Shopeju gave this charge during an unscheduled visit to some food vendors in Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

Shopeju said the visit was not only to ensure healthy environment but also to check the quality of food given to pupils, adding that the monitoring would also help the Home Grown School Feeding Office to assess the level of adherence of all food vendors participating in the scheme.

She enjoined the food vendors to always maintain a healthy environment, effective cooking, food storage principle and personal hygiene in the course of their duties.

“It has been said that you cannot teach a hungry child, therefore it is essential to feed our children with one hot nutritional balanced meal everyday to have a healthy living, “she said.

On their parts, Mrs. Ayodele Kehinde and Adebisi Victoria of Ansa-Ur-Deen Primary School Makun and Wesley School, Isale Oko, Sagamu respectively appreciated the State Government for giving them the opportunity to be part of the vision, promising to always carry out their duties with dedication.

Among 21 Schools visited by the team were;UAMC School of Children with Special Needs, Local Government School 1 and 2, Temidire and St. Pauls, Alagbo in Sagamu Local Government Area.