School Feeding Continues As Pupils Resume

The feeding of school children especially those in primary one to three pubic primary schools has resumed across the State as students return to school for the 3rd term of the 2016/2017 academic session.

This was evident by the joy expressed by food vendors in the Abeokuta, who stated their commitment to the continuity of the programme towards the delivery of delicious delicacies to the pupils.

One of the vendors, Mrs, Ronke Ayinla said they have been looking forward to the school resumption in order for them to continue carrying-out their legitimate businesses so as to earn their daily bread.

‘’We are happy to resume work today and we are ready to prepare nourishing and delicious meals for the children’’, Mrs. Ronke Ayinla said.

Also one of the farmers, Mr. Yemi Dada noted that the programme has created a ready market for their produce, as well as reduce waste of perishable goods thereby increasing their overall market turnover.