Saraki Reads Buhari’s Medical Vacation Extension Letter, Others

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Tuesday read President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation extension letter.

Saraki also read the letter seeking the confirmation of Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, as substantive CJN which was endorsed by Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari in the letter notifying the Senate of the extension of his medical leave referred further to his letter dated 18th January 2017, in which he notified the Senate of taking part of his annual leave.

He noted that “During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London.

“In the course of the routine examination, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medication and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.

“I am therefore, notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstance, the Vice President will continue to act on my behalf.”

On the appointment of the Onnoghen as CJN, entitled “Re: Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria” the Acting President said, “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, I hereby notify you (Senate) of the appointment of the Honourable Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria.”

Saraki also told the Senate that he led a delegation of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan to visit President Buhari in London.

The Senate President reiterated that they met President Buhari in good spirit, in good health and chatty as usual.

Saraki said that he led the delegation to convey the good wishes of the National Assembly to President Buhari.

President Buhari, Saraki said, “hopes to be back very soon.

<<THENATION>>