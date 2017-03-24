Saraki Never Threatened To Shut Down Buhari’s Govt – Senate Spokesman

Friday , 24 March 2017
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has described as “mischievous, fabricated and outright falsehood” a report trending online that while speaking on behalf of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, he threatened that the Senate would shut down the Federal Government.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Abdullahi said there was no such comment against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a fabricated report on some online media in which I was said to have spoken on behalf of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and threatened that Senate would go “to court and stop the entire government from working.”

“There was no time I made the statement attributed to me by these mischievous element. The story is outright falsehood and should, therefore, be disregarded by all members of the public.

 

