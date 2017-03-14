Saraki, Dogara To Read Buhari’s Resumption Letter Today

Thereafter, he took briefings from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who had been standing in for him since January 19 when he travelled to London, United Kingdom, for medical vacation. An elated Osinbajo, after the briefing, told journalists that President Buhari, who returned from London, last Friday, was ‘’over ready’’ to resume duties. A brief statement by President Buhari’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, read: “President Muhammadu Buhari, today (yesterday), resumed duties after his vacation.

In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly ‘that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.” As was expected, Vice President Osinbajo and some Presidential aides went to the President’s office to take briefs.

The aides included the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, and the Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters (Senate), Ita Enang. Osinbajo briefs Buhari, says President now in-charge Vice President Osinbajo, after relinquishing power formally to President Buhari, said the president was now fully in charge of the affairs of the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents on his way from the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Osinbajo said the president was in high spirits for work. According to the Vice President, the meeting which lasted for about an hour was meant to bring the president up-to-speed on recent happenings. <<vanguard>>

