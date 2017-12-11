Sahara Group, Nouah, Mwegelo to groom youths in Tanzania

Nollywood ace actor and movie director, Ramsey Nouah and Tanzanian actress and entrepreneur, Jokate Mwegelo will join Sahara Tanzania Limited to kick start the company’s vision of grooming and empowering future leaders in Tanzania.

Nouah and Mwegelo will engage young Tanzanians at the Nkrumah Hall, University of Dar Es Salaam on December 14, 2017 on the theme: #MyFutureStartsWithMe. This is coming ahead of the convention of an elaborate empowerment project by Sahara Tanzania in 2018 that will address how youths can harness their potential and prepare for success as entrepreneurs.

An affiliate of Sahara Group, a leading African energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Tanzania Limited plans to replicate the Group’s extrapreneurship initiatives in Tanzania to enhance opportunities for socio-economic growth and development. Sahara deploys extrapreneurship platforms to create, preserve and replicate wealth by establishing a network for innovators, entrepreneurs and investors.

Sahara Group’s Spokesperson, Bethel Obioma, said the project was in line with the Group’s unflinching commitment to promoting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the globe. “We are so delighted to have Ramsey and Jokate working with us to lay the foundation for the empowerment project which we believe will inspire and transform the lives of youths in Tanzania.”

Nouah, winner, Best Actor in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Award in 2010, said he was excited at the platform Sahara Tanzania was providing for youths to dream and back their aspirations with “the right support and counsel.” He added: “The goal of the project is to produce and empower young extrapreneurs in Tanzania who will transform the world from Africa. The exceptionally gifted youths in the continent need to know that the theme #MyFutureStartsWithMe is not a cliché. It is a clarion call for African youths to take charge of their aspirations.”

Mwegelo, who was named among Forbes Africa 2017 list of “30 under 30” successful entrepreneurs, is the promoter of ‘Be Kidotified’ a campaign which empowers young girls by building sports facilities in public schools, and promoting education and entrepreneurship. She said the timing of project resonates with Tanzanian youths’ growing awareness of their role in transforming the nation.

“Tanzanian youths now have an opportunity to reach for their dreams through the extrapreneurship and empowerment programmes of Sahara Group in Tanzania,” she stated. Obioma said the Group also plans to formally launch Sahara Foundation, its corporate responsibility vehicle in Tanzania to ensure it explores all possible avenues and collaborations for “bringing energy to the lives of the good people of Tanzania.”

In January 2017, Sahara Foundation commissioned its maiden project in Tanzania – the upgrade of the Library at Pugu Secondary School. The intervention which involved renovation of the facilities and donation of textbooks and various aides has transformed the learning experience of over 900 students and 70 teachers at the school.

The teachers were also trained on how to maximize the resources in the library for students at various levels. Sahara Foundation Manager, Oluseyi Ojurongbe said: “the project represents our commitment to the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal 4 as well as other SDGs. We are confident that our extrapreneurship model which supports much wider impact through shared resources, expertise and networks will enhance the provision of quality education especially for underserved beneficiaries across Africa.”

