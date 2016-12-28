Russia Finds Flight Recorder After Black Sea Crash

A flight recorder has been found in the wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it has found a flight recorder.

“The main black box was found at 5:42am Moscow time, 1,600 metres from the shore at a depth of 17 metres,” news agencies quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry said the flight recorder, which has been flown to a lab outside Moscow for analysis, did not sustain considerable damage.

It said the device will need to be cleaned in distilled water before experts can begin to retrieve data that could help identify the cause of the crash.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the defence ministry Tu-154 to come down.

It was not likely that a “terror attack” was behind the crash, Russia’s federal security service has said.

The plane was carrying dozens of members of the Alexandrov Russian Army Song and Dance Ensemble, known as the Red Army Choir, to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the new year.

