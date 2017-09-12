Russia 2018 W/Cup: Super Eagles Have The Edge, Says Peterside

Nigeria leads the group tagged “group of death” with 10 points from four matches, followed by Zambia with seven points.

Cameroon has three points, while Algeria has one point in the same group. Peterside told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday that the Super Eagles were playing very well and deserved to qualify.

“So far, the team is playing well. We have some advantages in our favour and I urge the team to continue with the same spirit. “I congratulate the team for how far they have come. They should not rest on their oars,” he said. According to him, the Super Eagles have done well in their group and should continue with the winning mentality. “I have nothing to fear on the ability of the team to pick up the ticket from the group.

If you ask me, we should be thinking of the World Cup proper,” he said. Peterside also said that if it was the Super Eagles of some years ago, people would be sceptical about their ability to deliver. “That is not the case now, we have a good team and I am very sure we will beat Zambia and qualify,” he said, adding, “We have the edge in our group,” he said. <<vanguard>>

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, says the team has the edge to qualify from Group B for next year’s World Cup in Russia.