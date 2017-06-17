Rural Roads To Boost Economic Development

Ogun State says its determination to boost socio-economic activities at the grassroots for wealth creation has necessitated its rural road construction project across the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Mr. Wale Ogunyomade, who stated this while featuring on a live television programme in Abeokuta, said good roads would further improve the transportation system of the rural communities and ensure easy conveyance of farm produce from rural communities to urban centres.

‘’Providing road is the major infrastructure amenities that will stimulate development in any community because it will enhance movement of people and goods from the farm to the market,’’ he said.

Ogunyomade pointed out that good roads would also reduce rural-urban drift, adding that development in the rural areas would keep youths in their localities and stimulate their interest in farming.

‘’This will curtail rural urban drift where young people are now moving out from the rural communities to over populate the urban centres. There is the need for the rural communities to have infrastructure that will make life meaningful for our youths in the communities,’’ he remarked.

On his part, an agricultural expert, Rev. James Soyele commended the State Government for embarking on the construction of rural roads, saying moving farm produce to the right place at the right time would reduce cost of production, waste and ensure enough food for the people.