Rowing Federation Trains Local Coaches

No fewer than 20 coaches from across the country participated in a three-day technical seminar over the weekend at the Nigerian Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos.

It was organised by the Nigeria Rowing, Sailing and Canoe Federation (NRSCF) partnering with British Rowing and FISA, the international rowing federation.

Kicking off the seminar, The President, Nigeria Rowing, Sailing and Canoe Federation (NRSCF), Admiral Festus Porbeni (RTD) has reiterated the commitment of the federation towards creating more awareness for the sport in Nigeria by actively engaging more youths to the sports.

He also said that the federation was also working had to ensure Nigeria becomes a regional powerhouse for water-sports which was why it is holding a three day seminar for coaches, partnering with British Rowing.

“Rowing is a silent sport with a lot of medals to be won in the Olympics. The Canoeing and Rowing events at the Olympics gather no less than 90 medals between them and there is the need to start harness into events in order to win more medals for the country.”

“This is the reason why we need to take the game to the grassroots and we would need local coaches for our ambitious expansion programme.”

Admiral Porbeni, recently elected Vice-President of the Confederation of Africa Canoe (CAC) in Durban, South Africa also said funding is a major challenge for the federation but it is in talks with corporate bodies to sponsor the sport.

