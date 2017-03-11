Rotimi Salami Relishes AMVCA Win

Hollywood actor, Rotimi Salami is still basking in his victory at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Salami, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as Lati in the movie, ‘Just Not Married’, has described his victory as an exceptional moment in his career.

Speaking with The Nation, the actor said; “initially, when my name was called, my mind went blank. It was an exceptional moment for me in the sense that when I played the role in the movie, winning an award was the last thing on my mind.”

Expressing gratitude to the organisers of the award ceremony, the actor said that he never thought he could beat the other nominees.

“If you ask me, when it comes to popularity, I don’t think I measure up with the other contestants. I’m just glad I won the award and I see it as a pivotal point in my career,” he added.

The actor beat Gideon Okeke (93 Days), Warren Masemole – Vaya, Kofi Adjorlolo (Ghana Must Go), Mpho Sebeng (The Jakes Are Missing), Nkem Owoh (Ghana Must Go) and Elsaphan Njora (Kati Kati) to emerge winner.

Producer of the flick, Judith Audu, who also played lead role, described Salami’s victory as overwhelming.

“If you watch ‘Just Not Married’, you would agree with us that Lati is a character you can’t forget in a hurry. I felt happy and proud that the risk I took casting him for the role because I obviously saw he was perfect for it, even when most people thought otherwise. This is his second award for his role in ‘Just Not Married’ and I’m super happy and proud of him,” she stated.

‘Just Not Married’ stars Rotimi Salami alongside Judith Audu, Stan Nze, Ijeoma Agu, Obutu Roland, Brutus Richard, Gregory Ojefua, Perpetua Adefemi, Sambasa Nzeribe, Morten Foght, Bucci Franklin, Eric Nwanso, L.A.S.E, Seun Afolabi with special appearances by Adeniyi Johnson.

