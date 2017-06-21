Ronaldo Exit: Perez’s Interview May Keep Player In Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo may be reconsidering his decision to leave Real Madrid, after president Florentino Perez’s public show of support for him.

Ronaldo who is under investigation for £13million tax evasion, is said to have been moved by Perez’s impassioned defence of him, according to reports in Spain. And he is beginning to think about staying put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez, who was re-elected as Real president on Monday, told Onda Cero that the tax issues facing the player were a “misunderstanding.”

He also claimed he has not spoken with the player, who is representing Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

“Cristiano has a contract and he is a Real Madrid player. I have not talked with Cristiano.

“The last time that I talked with Cristiano was in Cardiff, after the game. What happened with the tax authorities was after the game.

“Life throws up unexpected situations but one has to take them on and find a solution.

“This is all very strange. Cristiano is a good guy, I will have to talk with Cristiano and see what’s happening,” Perez said.

<<Daily Post>>