Rohr Hands Musa Captain’s Band For Senegal, B/Faso Friendlies

Out of favour Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa will wear the skipper’s band when Nigeria take on Senegal and Burkina Faso in two high profile friendly games later in the month. Musa has fallen out of favour at Leicester City under new coach Craig Shakespeare who is in charge of the team in interim capacity following the dismissal of former boss Claudio Ranieri. Musa Ranieri reportedly lost his job after senior players questioned his decision to start the Nigerian ahead of Demarai Gray in their 1-2 UEFA Champions League loss to Sevilla in the first leg of their round of 16 clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Shakespeare has not selected Musa since taking over as coach of the team in interim capacity, but Rohr insist on him as captain for the Eagles friendly tie despite his club travails according to a source close to the German coach. “No way will Rohr replace Musa as vice captain. He will retain his position, he is one of the senior players in the team, you have to respect that”, he said. “Ogenyi Onazi will act as his deputy in the games against Senegal and Burkina Faso, but when Mikel Obi is in the team, they fall back to first and second assistants”.

