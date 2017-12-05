Road Crash Victims To Get Healthcare Support In Ogun

Ogun State Government says it will provide special health care support for victims of road crashes within 24 hours of the incident in any part of the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, who stated this during the 2nd Annual Trace Corps Commander’s Conference in Abeokuta tagged: “Capacity Building in Road Traffic Management: Panacea for Combating Road Traffic Crashes within Ogun State,” said the initiative was aimed at taking the health sector to the next level.

He said the State would continue to ensure the protection and safety of its citizenry by collaborating with the Corps on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to equip officers and men who are in most cases the first respondents at an accident scene.

The Commissioner added that the State government would also partner with the Psychiatric hospitals at checkmating irrational driving habits on the highways, saying those found guilty would be made to undergo psychiatric test.

“We take responsibility of crash victims by taking them to any of the State Hospitals within 24 hours of any road accident. We will also ensure that the people of the State are protected, that is why we will be collaborating with Trace on CPR training because they are the first road respondents at any accident scene. So it is desirable to have full knowledge of how best to care for accident victims.

” We will also be partnering with Psychiatric Hospitals in the State so as to ensure that traffic offenders are made to undergo psychiatric test”, Ipaye stated.