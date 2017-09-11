RMD Relives ‘Lens Flirt’ With TY Bello

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, has gone down memory lane in what he calls his ‘lens flirt’ with celebrity photographer and musician, TY Bello.

According to the actor, their ‘affair’ started several years ago in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and it was completely unplanned.

“We met at Meridien Hotel in uyo and after the pleasantries I spontaneously surrendered to her camera. The result was some awesome black and white photos one of which eventually became my very first Instagram post. The shoot probably lasted all of 20 minutes but it was a remarkable 20 minutes and after that encounter it became like an itch that would only be soothed with a more comprehensive shoot,” he recalls.

The actor remembered how he had several appointments with TY Bello which were a bust until another opportunity came recently

“Ty said she only saw water and sunset and canoes and piers. No fine boy photos. With Ty it’s a waste of time trying to argue when she makes up her mind.

“Again I submitted myself and went to Makoko slum, a liberating experience for me as I felt completely at home and had the time of my life watching her work her magic,” he added.

He described TY as a consummate Artist who loves and understands the beauty and pureness of light and photography. He also describes the recent shoot as a rare collection of photos that shows him in a light he loves.

“Having said all that though, I wonder if I get to be slayed again by her lenses when I turn 60 in 4 years, only God knows what she would see then, probably private jets and clouds,” he adds

