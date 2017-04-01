Revealed! Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money

A 35-year-old kidnap suspect now with the police has revealed that he was part of the security men who stole N310 million from the house of Senate President, Bukola Saraki in 2015. The man, Abdulrasheed Maigari, is in police net for another crime. He was among the kidnap gang that has been terrorizing Abuja for some time now and he spoke with CrimeGuard. Maigari is a graduate of political science from Ado Bayero University, Kano and was enlisted into the Department of State Service, DSS as a Senior Intelligence Officer in 2011.

He was later posted to the Maitama residence of the Senate President in 2015 and late that year he said that three vehicles had brought in some money into the compound of the Senate President and knowing that it was government money which he said could have been appropriated they decided to rob the drivers who brought the money about 1 am.