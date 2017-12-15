Reps Ad-Hoc Committee Begins Investigation Of Alleged N143 Billion Unpaid Taxes By Telecom Companies

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Communication Equipment and Service Companies/Vendors in Nigeria will begin investigation of alleged unremitted N143 billion unpaid taxes today.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ahmad Abu stated this while interacting with DAILY POST in Abuja.

He said the Committee ha failed to meet twice due to high-wire intrigues, adding that Thursday’s investigative hearing was sacrosanct to enable the Committee submit reports to the House when it reconvenes.

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee will assess the tax compliance status and remittance of statutory contributions to relevant government agencies by telecommunication service providers.

“So far, we have 24 companies (reportedly owing) and we have a total of N143.434 billion,” he said.

“Auditors are still looking at the books of others, including vendors and lottery operators operating under the platform of telcoms,” he added

He further explained differences between tax evasion and tax avoidance, saying that: “When you say tax evasion, it is criminal in nature while tax avoidance is legal. So, what we are trying to do here is simple; to strengthen our laws.”

“If you try to avoid tax, it means there are loopholes in our laws. And what we do is to strengthen these laws and make them better for the benefit of the industry and the benefit of the country,” he added.

He called on the affected companies to avail themselves at today’s hearings.

<<dailypost>>