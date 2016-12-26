Recession: Better Times Will Soon Come Says Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday said God would turn things around for Nigerians especially those who put their trust in Him despite the economic recession and other challenges facing the country.

Kumuyi, therefore, urged Nigerians to repose their confidence in God ahead of the New Year.

The cleric spoke at the Deeper Life Conference Centre located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, shortly after receiving the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, and other key members of the state assembly.

He said, “We should put our hope and faith in God, things will turn around for the better; better times have come.”

The speaker and the state lawmakers were attending a special Sunday service, which was part of the programme for the church’s December retreat themed, ‘Power for the present hour.’

The four-day retreat, which started on Friday, would end on Monday (today).

The Deeper Life leader stressed the importance of expressing love to one another as citizens, and prayed that the New Year would be better for everyone as they put their faith in God.

While speaking on the theme of the retreat, ‘Power for the present hour,’ Kumuyi said, “And we talk of the hour of recession, difficulty and distress and all that but God is granting us His promise. That is why are saying that the Lord is so blessing us, and not just us here; He is blessing our state and the nation. And by the grace of God, we are crossing over to the next year, and we are not going to carry over our problem.

“As we pray and believe, the Lord will answer and you will see that as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover. God is going to give us solution to the problems of our lives, families, communities, our state and our nation.”

Obasa, while addressing thousands of worshippers at the retreat, urged all Christians to show love to their neighbours, saying Nigerians must go beyond their religious circle to express care for one another.

“We must go beyond religious demarcation and show ourselves that we are brothers and sisters. Let us love one another. We should extend hands of fellowship to our neighbours,” he said.

He appreciated Kumuyi and the church leadership for the warmth reception given to members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The state, he said, was passionate about good governance, highlighting some benefits of the state’s recently launched Employment Trust Fund.

Obasa said, “We have just created the Employment Trust Fund. Those who are innovative and creative can access the fund with little interest. That’s to help them to become self-independent and generate employment. Tourism itself is a source of revenue. We’ve just started last year and we hope that in few years to come, it will be like that of the Brazilian carnival that can attract foreigners to Lagos.”

Other members of the House in attendance were the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Muyiwa Jimoh; the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Mr. Dayo Saka-Fafunmi; the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Petitions and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Mrs. Funmilayo Tejuosho; and the Special Assistant to the Speaker on Political Matters. Mr. Egberongbe Mufutau.

<<Punch>>